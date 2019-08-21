Quantcast

Mexican president hails progress with pipeline firms in contract talks

By Reuters

MEXICO CITY, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that negotiations with the builders of several natural gas pipelines over a contractual dispute are going "very well."

State-run power utility, the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) , has been seeking to renegotiate contracts issued under the previous government, arguing the terms were unfair.

The pipeline contracts involve companies including Canada'sTC Energy Corp, Mexico'sGrupo Carso and IEnova , a Mexican subsidiary of U.S. company Sempra Energy.

Mexican newspaper Reforma said the companies met with government and business lobby representatives on Wednesday evening in the capital to finalize a deal.

The negotiations focused on gas transportation fees that CFE will owe the pipeline builders and possible extensions of their contracts, the newspaper said.





