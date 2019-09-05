Mexican official says U.S. duties on steel are trade issue, not tied to migration

Reuters





MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - A top Mexican government official said on Thursday that new U.S. duties imposed on steel are "totally" a trade issue and not related to migration or national security.

Mexico's deputy foreign minister for North America, Jesus Seade, made the remark in a Twitter post after the U.S. Commerce Department said it imposed duties on Chinese and Mexican structural steel.

The duties followed a preliminary determination that producers in both countries had dumped fabricated structural steel on the U.S. market at prices below fair market value.