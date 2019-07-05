Quantcast

Mexican judge issues arrest warrants for ex-Pemex CEO Lozoya, 4 others

By Reuters

MEXICO CITY, July 5 (Reuters) - Mexico's attorney general's office said on Friday that a judge has issued arrest warrants for the former chief executive of state oil firm Pemex, Emilio Lozoya, and four more people in a graft case involving Brazilian builder Odebrecht.

The Finance Ministry said in May that it presented the attorney general's office with three charges against Lozoya related to "acts of corruption" committed when he was at the helm of Pemex from 2012 to 2016.

The four other people include Lozoya's wife, mother and sister, said a government source.





