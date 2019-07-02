Mexican energy E&P Vista Oil & Gas files for a $100 million US IPO

Vista Oil & Gas, an oil and gas E&P operating in Mexico and Argentina, filed on Tuesday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.
The Mexico City, Mexico-based company traces its roots to 1968 and booked $424 in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol VIST. Citi and Credit Suisse are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
