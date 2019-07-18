Mexican E&P Vista Oil & Gas sets terms for $95 million US IPO

Vista Oil & Gas, an oil and gas E&P operating in Mexico and Argentina, announced terms for its IPO on Thursday.
The Mexico City, Mexico-based company plans to raise $95 million by offering 10 million shares, including ADSs, based on a price of $9.46, the as-converted last close of its shares on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (VISTA). At $9.46, Vista Oil & Gas would command a market value of $813 million.
Vista Oil & Gas traces its roots to 1968 and booked $425 million in revenue for the 12 months ended March 31, 2019. It plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol VIST. Citi, Credit Suisse, Itau BBA, Morgan Stanley and Santander are the joint bookrunners on the deal. It is expected to price during the week of July 22, 2019.
