Mexican E&P Vista Oil & Gas prices $93 million US IPO at $9.25

Vista Oil & Gas, an oil and gas E&P operating in Mexico and Argentina, raised $93 million by offering 10 million shares, including ADSs, at $9.25, the as-converted last close of its shares on the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores (VISTA), to command a market value of $822 million.
Vista Oil & Gas plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol VIST. Citi, Credit Suisse, Itau BBA, Morgan Stanley and Santander acted as lead managers on the deal.
