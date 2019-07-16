Mexican auto parts maker Nemak to shut Canadian plant after loss of Chinese client

Shutterstock photo





MEXICO CITY, July 16 (Reuters) - Mexican auto parts maker Nemak said on Wednesday it will close a manufacturing plant in Windsor, Canada, by mid-2020 after the loss of a Chinese client.

Nemak, a unit of Mexican conglomerate Alfa , said the Windsor plant represents 1% of its consolidated sales, employs 270 people and produces engine blocks.

"The decision comes on the back of the expected withdrawal from an export program by a client in China, which will lead the plant to use less than 10% of its installed capacity by 2020," the company said in a statement.