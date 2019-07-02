Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Mettler-Toledo International (MTD)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 15.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $863.72 in the previous session. Mettler-Toledo International has gained 49.3% since the start of the year compared to the 20.3% move for the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the 33.1% return for the Zacks Instruments - Scientific industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its las t earnings report on May 9, 2019, Mettler-Toledo reported EPS of $4.1 versus consensus estimate of $4.06 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 0.77%.

For the current fiscal year, Mettler-Toledo is expected to post earnings of $22.7 per share on $3.04 billion in revenues. This represents a 11.71% change in EPS on a 3.42% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $25.32 per share on $3.2 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 11.52% and 5.25%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Mettler-Toledo may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Mettler-Toledo has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 37.2X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 34.7X versus its peer group's average of 20X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.72. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Mettler-Toledo currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Mettler-Toledo meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Mettler-Toledo shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

How Does Mettler-Toledo Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of Mettler-Toledo have been rising, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? Some of its industry peers are also solid potential picks, including Thermon Group Holdings (THR), Ciena (CIEN), and Applied Materials (AMAT), all of which currently have a Zacks Rank of at least #2 and a VGM Score of at least B, making them well-rounded choices.

The Zacks Industry Rank is in the top 10% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for Mettler-Toledo, even beyond its own solid fundamental situation.