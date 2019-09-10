Quantcast

Mettler-Toledo International Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MTD

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (Symbol: MTD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $697.37, changing hands as high as $699.37 per share. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTD shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, MTD's low point in its 52 week range is $500.74 per share, with $873.51 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $698.63.

