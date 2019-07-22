Metro Bank in talks on loan portfolio sale

Reuters





By Noor Zainab Hussain and Simon Jessop

July 22 (Reuters) - Metro Bank confirmed on Monday it was in talks over the sale of a loan portfolio, the latest step in efforts to shore up its capital base after an accounting error earlier in the year sparked a slide in its shares.

Sky News on Sunday that the troubled lender was readying a 500 million pound $624.85 million deal to‎ offload a mortgage portfolio back to U.S hedge fund Cerberus Capital Management.

In February 2018, Metro agreed to buy mortgage debt from several Cerberus-linked companies for 523 million pounds, while in June 2017 it bought a mortgage portfolio from the U.S. firm for 596.7 million pounds.

Metro is under pressure to show it has turned the corner after a major loan book error in January left a hole in its balance sheet and wiped more than 1.5 billion pounds ($1.87 billion) off its market value.

While the bank, led by founder and chairman Vernon Hill, managed to raise 375 million pounds in a over-subscribed capital raise in May, the shares remain down 72% since the start of the year.

($1 = 0.8002 pounds)

