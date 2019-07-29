Quantcast

Metro Bank finance director to join digital finance firm Revolut

July 29 (Reuters) - Metro Bank Finance Director David MacLean has stepped down to take on the CFO role at British fintech "unicorn" Revolut.

"We can confirm that David MacLean is leaving Metro Bank to take up a new role. We wish him every success," a spokeswoman said in an email.

Nik Storonsky, founder and CEO of Revolut, confirmed that MacLean had been appointed CFO and said he would help the bank prepare to launch in international markets.

MacLean currently reports to Metro's CFO David Arden.

The change at Metro comes days after the bank said customers had pulled 2 billion pounds ($2.47 billion) out of the lender this year following a major accounting error in January.

The bank, which muscled onto Britain's high streets in 2010, also posted an 84% fall in half-year profit on Wednesday and said its founder Vernon Hill would stand down as chairman.

