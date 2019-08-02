MetLife, Inc. (MET) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 05, 2019

MetLife, Inc. ( MET ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MET prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $48.33, the dividend yield is 3.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MET was $48.33, representing a -5.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.16 and a 27.99% increase over the 52 week low of $37.76.

MET is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as China Life Insurance Company Limited ( LFC ) and Prudential Public Limited Company ( PUK ). MET's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.09. Zacks Investment Research reports MET's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.87%, compared to an industry average of 11.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MET Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MET through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MET as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF ( IAK )

Ivy NextShares ( IVFVC )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Financials R ( RWW )

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF ( RPV )

IQ Chaikin U.S. Large Cap ETF ( CLRG ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IAK with an increase of 10.06% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MET at 7.1%.