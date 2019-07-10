Methode Electronics, Inc. (MEI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 11, 2019

Methode Electronics, Inc. ( MEI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MEI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that MEI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.47, the dividend yield is 1.6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MEI was $27.47, representing a -33.49% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.30 and a 30.87% increase over the 52 week low of $20.99.

MEI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd ( ABB ) and Amphenol Corporation ( APH ). MEI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.44. Zacks Investment Research reports MEI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 13.51%, compared to an industry average of 7.8%.

