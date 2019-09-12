Methanex Corporation (MEOH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Methanex Corporation ( MEOH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MEOH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.28, the dividend yield is 3.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MEOH was $36.28, representing a -56.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $83.23 and a 19.93% increase over the 52 week low of $30.25.

MEOH is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc ( LIN ) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ). MEOH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.3. Zacks Investment Research reports MEOH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -85.13%, compared to an industry average of -9.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MEOH Dividend History page.