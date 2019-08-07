MET Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.29, changing hands as low as $45.13 per share. MetLife Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MET's low point in its 52 week range is $37.76 per share, with $51.16 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $45.60.
