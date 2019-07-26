Mesabi Trust (MSB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 29, 2019

Mesabi Trust ( MSB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 20, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MSB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -76.4% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.33, the dividend yield is 3.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MSB was $27.33, representing a -16.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.68 and a 19.45% increase over the 52 week low of $22.88.

MSB is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited ( BHP ) and Rio Tinto Plc ( RIO ). MSB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.37.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MSB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.