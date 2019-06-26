Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Mesa Royalty Trust ( MTR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.094 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -9.62% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.61, the dividend yield is 9.72%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTR was $11.61, representing a -25.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.55 and a 22.42% increase over the 52 week low of $9.48.

MTR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). MTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.18.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.