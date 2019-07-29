Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

Mesa Royalty Trust ( MTR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.028 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $11.19, the dividend yield is 3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTR was $11.19, representing a -25.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $15 and a 18.07% increase over the 52 week low of $9.48.

MTR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). MTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.18.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.