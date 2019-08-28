Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Mesa Royalty Trust ( MTR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.027 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -3.57% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.24, the dividend yield is 3.93%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MTR was $8.24, representing a -45.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $15 and a 28.53% increase over the 52 week low of $6.41.

MTR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). MTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.21.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.