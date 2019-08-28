Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. ( MLAB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MLAB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that MLAB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $213.71, the dividend yield is .3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MLAB was $213.71, representing a -20.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $268.47 and a 27.71% increase over the 52 week low of $167.34.

MLAB is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc ( TMO ) and Danaher Corporation ( DHR ). MLAB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.93. Zacks Investment Research reports MLAB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 41.71%, compared to an industry average of 10.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MLAB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.