Merkel: European mission in Strait of Hormuz likely to be discussed in Finland

Reuters





BERLIN, Aug 14 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday she believed the idea of a European naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz would be discussed again at informal meetings of European foreign and defence ministers in Finland later this month.

"I think the question of a European mission will be discussed there again because this discussion has not yet taken place everywhere and so I believe that the Finnish presidency will play a coordinating role on that," Merkel told a news conference after meeting visiting Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda.

EU foreign ministers and defence ministers are due to hold informal meetings in Helsinki in late August. Finland took over the EU's rotating presidency on July 1.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has said that Germany will not join a U.S.-led naval mission in the Strait of Hormuz and that it favours a European mission but he has also warned it was rather difficult to make progress on that.