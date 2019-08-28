Meredith Corporation (MDP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Meredith Corporation ( MDP ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.575 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MDP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MDP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.63, the dividend yield is 5.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MDP was $43.63, representing a -30.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $62.40 and a 3.27% increase over the 52 week low of $42.25.

MDP is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as News Corporation ( NWS ) and News Corporation ( NWSA ). MDP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.03. Zacks Investment Research reports MDP's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 37.8%, compared to an industry average of 37.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MDP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.