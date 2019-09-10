Mercury General Corporation (MCY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2019

Mercury General Corporation ( MCY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.627 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MCY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MCY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $55.15, the dividend yield is 4.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MCY was $55.15, representing a -15.44% decrease from the 52 week high of $65.22 and a 14.99% increase over the 52 week low of $47.96.

MCY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Chubb Limited ( CB ) and American International Group, Inc. ( AIG ). MCY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.53. Zacks Investment Research reports MCY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 77.22%, compared to an industry average of 16%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MCY Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MCY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MCY as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF ( ENZL )

Exchange Traded Concepts Trust FLAG-Forensic Accounting Long-S ( FLAG )

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF ( PBD )

Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF ( IDLB ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ENZL with an increase of 4.75% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MCY at 4.61%.