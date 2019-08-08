Mercury General Corp. Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MCY

In trading on Thursday, shares of Mercury General Corp. (Symbol: MCY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $55.33, changing hands as high as $55.65 per share. Mercury General Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MCY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MCY's low point in its 52 week range is $47.96 per share, with $65.22 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $55.44.
