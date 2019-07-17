Merck's treatment for urinary, abdominal infections gets FDA approval

Reuters





July 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Merck & Co Inc's combination treatment for complicated forms of urinary tract and abdominal infections, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.

Recarbrio, a combination of imipenem, cilastatin and relebactam, is approved for patients over 18 years who have limited or no alternative treatment options for treating these infections.

Merck, which expects to make Recarbrio available later this year, already has an approved treatment, Zerbaxa, for complicated urinary tract infections and intra-abdominal infections.

Patients with urinary tract infections can develop complications if an appropriate dose of the right antibiotics are not administered. At least 20% of complications are caused by multidrug-resistant bacteria that severely limit treatment options.

Nearly 23,000 people in the U.S. die from UTI complications annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

