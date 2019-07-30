Merck quarterly profit beats on strong demand for Keytruda, vaccines

Reuters





July 30 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast on Tuesday, powered by strong demand for its vaccines and cancer immunotherapy Keytruda.

Keytruda holds a lead as a first-line treatment for advanced lung cancer, the most lucrative oncology market, ahead of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's Opdivo and other rival treatments from Roche Holding and AstraZeneca Plc .

Sales of Keytruda surged 58% to $2.63 billion in the second quarter, also benefiting from its use to treat renal cancer and melanoma. Cowen had expected sales of $2.57 billion.

Overall vaccine sales rose 33% to $2 billion, also boosted by the company's measles-mumps-rubella shot.

The U.S. drugmaker raised its forecast for 2019 adjusted earnings per share to between $4.84 and $4.94 from its prior forecast of between $4.67 and $4.79.

Net income attributable to Merck rose to $2.67 billion, or $1.03 per share, from $1.71 billion, or 63 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Merck earned $1.30 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.16 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Sales rose 12.4% to $11.76 billion and beat expectations of $10.96 billion.

Shares of the company rose 3.1% to $85.05 in trading before the opening bell.

This article appears in: Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , Earnings