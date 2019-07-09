Merck (MRK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Merck (MRK) closed the most recent trading day at $84.86, moving +0.98% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.08%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the pharmaceutical company had gained 1.89% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 0.92%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.68%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MRK as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. This is expected to be July 30, 2019. On that day, MRK is projected to report earnings of $1.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.49%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $10.91 billion, up 4.21% from the prior-year quarter.

MRK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.74 per share and revenue of $44.56 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.22% and +5.36%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRK should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher. MRK is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, MRK is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.75. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.55, which means MRK is trading at a premium to the group.

We can also see that MRK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.8. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.