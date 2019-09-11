Merck KGaA lung cancer drug is 3rd on U.S. watchdog's priority lane

Reuters





FRANKFURT, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Merck KGaA's prospective lung cancer treatment tepotinib became the third drug against a rare and aggressive subtype of the disease that won U.S. Food and Drug Administration's breakthrough therapy designation.

Novartis last week won the breakthrough therapy tag, which puts it on a fast track for regulatory review, for its capmatinib drug. Pfizer's Xalkori drug was given the last year. (graphic).

All three medicines are designed to tackle the so-called MET exon14 skipping mutation in the genetic makeup of a lung tumour, which accounts for 3% to 5% of all non-small cell lung (NSCLC) cancer cases.

