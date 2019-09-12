Merck & Company, Inc. (MRK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 13, 2019

Merck & Company, Inc. ( MRK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 13, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 07, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MRK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MRK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $82.92, the dividend yield is 2.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MRK was $82.92, representing a -5.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $87.35 and a 25.45% increase over the 52 week low of $66.10.

MRK is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ ) and Pfizer, Inc. ( PFE ). MRK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.57. Zacks Investment Research reports MRK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 13.21%, compared to an industry average of 1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MRK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MRK through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MRK as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF ( FTXH )

iShares U.S. ETF Trust ( IEIH )

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care ( XLV )

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF ( IYH )

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF ( FHLC ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLV with an increase of 6.6% over the last 100 days. FTXH has the highest percent weighting of MRK at 8.47%.