Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Merchants Bancorp ( MBIN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.07 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MBIN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MBIN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.4, the dividend yield is 1.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MBIN was $16.4, representing a -42.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $28.43 and a 12.02% increase over the 52 week low of $14.64.

MBIN is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). MBIN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.91. Zacks Investment Research reports MBIN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -5.31%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MBIN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.