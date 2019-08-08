Melco Resorts to cooperate with Australian inquiry into Crown stake

Reuters





Aug 9 (Reuters) - Melco Resorts & Entertainment said on Friday it will cooperate with an Australian gaming regulator's inquiry into its $1.2 billion stake purchase in Crown Resorts .

The regulator in Australia'sNew South Wales state has ordered Crown and other parties to hand over documents for investigation.

