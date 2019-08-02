Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (Symbol: MLCO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.13, changing hands as low as $20.70 per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd shares are currently trading down about 2.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MLCO's low point in its 52 week range is $15.33 per share, with $26.97 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $20.98.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »