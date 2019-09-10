Quantcast

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

By BNK Invest,

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (Symbol: MLCO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $21.54, changing hands as high as $21.84 per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLCO shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Melco Resorts &amp; Entertainment Ltd 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, MLCO's low point in its 52 week range is $15.33 per share, with $26.97 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $21.48.

