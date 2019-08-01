Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 02, 2019

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited ( MLCO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 02, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.163 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MLCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $22.47, the dividend yield is 2.94%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MLCO was $22.47, representing a -16.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.97 and a 46.58% increase over the 52 week low of $15.33.

MLCO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Las Vegas Sands Corp. ( LVS ) and Marriott International ( MAR ). MLCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.76. Zacks Investment Research reports MLCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 15.73%, compared to an industry average of 5.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MLCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.