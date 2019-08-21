Meituan Dianping gets better at multi-tasking

Reuters





By Alec Macfarlane

HONG KONG, Aug 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China'sMeituan Dianping is getting better at multitasking. The $50 billion food delivery-to-ride-hailing giant's takeaway business is expected to report its first profitable quarter on Friday, as it gets better at juggling multiple businesses. It has scaled down a costly bike sharing venture, while a push into groceries and maps plays to its strengths.

The Hong Kong-listed company led by founder Wang Xing has had a bruising time in the public market. Convincing investors it could profitably wage battles in food delivery, travel booking, restaurant recommendations, movie ticketing, ride-hailing and bike sharing has proved a stretch. The stock has whipsawed since its September float as losses ballooned and competition with Alibaba's Ele.me intensified. It now trades just below its listing price of HK$69 a share.

All of this should free up funds for Meituan to further expand into areas that play to its strengths. Its Maicai business, which delivers fresh groceries, is a natural addition to its existing food services empire, as are its plan to go into the mapping business. Its army of drivers and riders can collect data as they roam Chinese streets, giving Meituan a good chance of stealing market share from incumbents Baidu and AutoNavi, owned by Alibaba.

On an earnings call in March, Wang said Meituan would be more disciplined and selective in allocating capital, concentrating resources on food-related initiatives that strengthen its core businesses. Sticking to this recipe should keep investors on side.

