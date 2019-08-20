Meituan Dianping gets better at multi-tasking

Reuters





By Alec Macfarlane

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

HONG KONG, Aug 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - China'sMeituan Dianping is getting better at multi-tasking. The $50 billion food delivery-to-ride-hailing giant's takeaway business is expected to report its first profitable quarter on Friday, as it gets better at juggling multiple businesses. It has scaled down a costly bike sharing venture, while a push into groceries and maps plays to its strengths.

But Meituan may be turning a corner. Analysts at Goldman Sachs and Credit Suisse reckon its food delivery business could finally turn a small operating profit this quarter. An increase in fees and commissions has helped, as has an easing of a subsidy war with rival Ele.me. That would make takeaways its second profitable segment after its restaurant reviews, hotel and travel business. The group's operating loss is expected to narrow this quarter to 534 million yuan ($76 million), according to Goldman Sachs analysts, down from 3.3 billion yuan in the same quarter last year. Paring down the international operations of its costly bike sharing unit helped, too. The entire group might actually make money next year.

All of this should free up funds for Meituan to further expand into areas that play to its strengths. Its Maicai business, which delivers fresh groceries, is a natural addition to its existing food services empire, as are its plan to go into the mapping business. Its army of drivers and riders can collect data as they roam Chinese streets, giving Meituan a good chance of stealing market share from incumbents Baidu and AutoNavi, owned by Alibaba.

On an earnings call in March, Wang said Meituan would be more disciplined and selective in allocating capital, concentrating resources on food-related initiatives that strengthen its core businesses. Sticking to this recipe should keep investors on side.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Meituan Dianping, a Chinese online-to-offline consumer services company offering food delivery, hotel booking, transportation and other services, will announce quarterly earnings on Aug. 23.

Announcement