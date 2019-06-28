MEI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Methode Electronics Inc (Symbol: MEI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $28.49, changing hands as high as $28.77 per share. Methode Electronics Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MEI's low point in its 52 week range is $20.991 per share, with $41.30 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $28.69.
