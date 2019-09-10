MEG Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for MEG

In trading on Tuesday, shares of MEG Energy Corp (TSX: MEG.TO ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.80, changing hands as high as $5.94 per share. MEG Energy Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MEG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, MEG's low point in its 52 week range is $4.06 per share, with $11.70 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $5.78.
