Meet Group (MEET) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Meet Group (MEET) closed at $3.44, marking a +0.88% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.54%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the dating site company had lost 6.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.68% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MEET as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.10, up 25% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $50.67 million, up 18.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $212.23 million. These totals would mark changes of +27.78% and +18.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MEET. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% lower. MEET is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note MEET's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.37. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 62.91.

Investors should also note that MEET has a PEG ratio of 0.37 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. MEET's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.