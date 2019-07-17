Meet Group (MEET) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Meet Group (MEET) closed at $3.58, marking a -0.83% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.42%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.46%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the dating site company had gained 4.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.11% in that time.

MEET will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be July 31, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect MEET to post earnings of $0.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $50.67 million, up 18.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $212.23 million, which would represent changes of +27.78% and +18.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MEET. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.24% lower. MEET currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, MEET currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.81. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 65.19, so we one might conclude that MEET is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that MEET currently has a PEG ratio of 0.39. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.55 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.