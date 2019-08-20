Quantcast

Medtronic quarterly sales beat estimates, raises profit forecast

By Reuters

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic Plc reported a quarterly revenue above analysts' expectations on Tuesday, boosted by demand for its minimally invasive therapies, and the company raised its full year adjusted profit forecast.

The Dublin-based company's shares rose 2.7% to $107 in premarket trading.

The minimally invasive therapies business, which makes surgical instruments used to treat hernias and kidney disease, brought in revenue of $2.1 billion in the first quarter, above estimates of $2.07 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Medtronic's cardiac and vascular unit, which makes defibrillators, pace-makers, heart valves and stents, brought in revenue of $2.79 billion. Analysts were expecting revenue of $2.75 billion.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $864 million, or 64 cents per share, in the first quarter ended July 26, from $1.08 billion, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $7.49 billion from $7.38 billion, beating estimates of $7.40 billion.





