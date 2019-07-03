Medtronic plc (MDT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 05, 2019

Medtronic plc ( MDT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 05, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.54 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MDT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 8% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $98.05, the dividend yield is 2.2%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MDT was $98.05, representing a -2.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $100.15 and a 20.07% increase over the 52 week low of $81.66.

MDT is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Varian Medical Systems, Inc. ( VAR ) and Masimo Corporation ( MASI ). MDT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.42. Zacks Investment Research reports MDT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.54%, compared to an industry average of 7.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MDT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MDT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MDT as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care ( XLV )

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF ( IYH )

Global X Longevity Thematic ETF ( LNGR )

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF ( PWV )

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF ( IHI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IHI with an increase of 12.86% over the last 100 days. XLV has the highest percent weighting of MDT at 3.77%.