Medtronic CEO Omar Ishrak to retire next year

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic Plc said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Omar Ishrak will retire at the end of the fiscal year ending April 26, 2020.

Geoff Martha, executive vice president of the company's restorative therapies group, will succeed Ishrak, the company said in a statement.

Martha joined Medtronic in 2011 and led the integration of Covidien into Medtronic as part of its $42.9 billion deal for the surgical devices maker in 2014.

Ishrak, who will turn 65 next year, will continue to be the chairman of board, the company said.

Before joining Medtronic as CEO in 2011, Ishrak spent 16 years at General Electric Company.

