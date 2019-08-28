Medtronic CEO Omar Ishrak to retire in 2020

Reuters





Aug 28 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic Plc said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Omar Ishrak will retire at the end of the fiscal year ending April 2020.

Geoff Martha, executive vice president of the company's restorative therapies group, will succeed Ishrak as CEO, the company said in a statement.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





Aug 28 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic Plc said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Omar Ishrak will retire at the end of the fiscal year ending April 2020.

Geoff Martha, executive vice president of the company's restorative therapies group, will succeed Ishrak as CEO, the company said in a statement.

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy