MEDNAX's (MD) Earnings Beat Estimates in Q2, Decrease Y/Y

MEDNAX, Inc. MD delivered second-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings of 80 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.6%. However, the bottom line declined 19.2% year over year due to lower revenue stream.





The company generated revenues of $868 million, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Although the top line fell 5.2% from the year-ago period, mainly due to non-renewal of certain contracts, the same unit revenues inched up 1.1% year over year owing to volume expansion.However, this upside was offset by the decrease in maternal-fetal medicine services.General and administrative expenses were down 2.6% to $103.5 million.Interest expense of the company escalated 43.8% to $31 million, primarily due to higher effective interest rate on the borrowings between two periods.In the quarter under review, EBITDA totaled $131 million, down by nearly 9.8%.

Mednax, Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mednax, Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mednax, Inc Quote



Financial Update



As of Jun 30, 2019, the company had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of about $40.2 million, down 11.5% from the level at 2018 end.



The company incurred total debt of $2 billion, up 5.4% from 2018-end level and total assets of $5.6 billion, down 5.7% from the level at 2018 end.

Cash flows from operating activities were $115.3 million, down 12.7% year over year.



Share Repurchase Update



The company bought back shares worth $65.5 million in the second quarter of 2019.



Business Update



The company reported an incremental non-cash impairment charge of $50 million, net of the related income tax benefit, in the second quarter. This was to reduce the MedData net assets.



Third-Quarter Outlook



For the third quarter of 2019, the company expects adjusted EPS to be in the band of 88-96cents.



This company assumes that total same-unit revenue growth for the three months ended Sep 30, 2019 to be in the 1-3% range, from the prior-year period.



Mednax expects its Adjusted EBITDA to be between $130 million and $140 million.



2019 Guidance



Following second-quarter results, the company estimates adjusted EBITDA to be at lower end of its previous projection ($505-$535 million) or $505 million at the mid-point.



Zacks Rank



MEDNAX carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



Releases From the Medical Sector



Among other players from the medical sector having reported second-quarter earnings so far, the bottom-line results of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH , Anthem Inc. ANTM and Centene Corporation CNC outpaced the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential



The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98% , +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>