MEDIFAST INC (MED) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

MEDIFAST INC ( MED ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 07, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MED prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MED has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $126.41, the dividend yield is 2.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MED was $126.41, representing a -51.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $260.98 and a 18.91% increase over the 52 week low of $106.31.

MED is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mondelez International, Inc. ( MDLZ ) and The Kraft Heinz Company ( KHC ). MED's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.3. Zacks Investment Research reports MED's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 47.19%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MED Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MED through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MED as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF ( PSCC )

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Growth ETF ( RZG ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RZG with an decrease of -4.91% over the last 100 days. PSCC has the highest percent weighting of MED at 6.55%.