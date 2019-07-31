Medicare for All Under Attack by Democrats Themselves

(Washington)

The first round of the second Democratic debate occurred last night, and it was full of fireworks. Candidates ramped up their attacks on one another, with most of the aggressiveness directed at Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren for their Medicare for All bills that would create an entirely government-run healthcare system. Other candidates criticized the plan as "fairy tale economics".

FINSUM : We again think that the debate last night showed why Republicans are most likely to win this election-many in the party recognize the need to play more toward the middle to win the race.