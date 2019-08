Reuters





MONTEVIDEO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez has a malignant tumor in his lung, the presidency confirmed on Friday based on the results of his medical tests.

Vazquez underwent diagnostics that confirmed the presence of a malignant tumor, according to a statement sent by the presidency. The statement said his treatment would be determined after the results of ongoing studies.

Vazquez, a 79-year-old former oncologist, had announced on Tuesday that doctors detected a likely malignant growth in his right lung during a routine checkup.