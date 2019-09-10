Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2019

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ( MPW ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 10, 2019. Shareholders who purchased MPW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.12, the dividend yield is 5.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MPW was $19.12, representing a -0.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.26 and a 36.77% increase over the 52 week low of $13.98.

MPW is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). MPW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.61. Zacks Investment Research reports MPW's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -5.11%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MPW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MPW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MPW as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF ( XMMO )

Invesco S&P Midcap 400 Pure Growth ETF ( RFG )

iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Small-Cap ETF ( SMLF )

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX ( FXO )

SPDR Russell 1000 Momentum Focus ETF ( ONEO ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXO with an increase of 1.14% over the last 100 days. XMMO has the highest percent weighting of MPW at 2.65%.