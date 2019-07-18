Shutterstock photo

CORRECTED-Media company Reach in early talks to buy certain JPI Media's assets



July 18 (Reuters) - British media company Reach Plc said on Thursday it was in the early stages of discussions to buy certain assets of The Yorkshire Post publisher JPI Media.

Johnston Press, later renamed JPI Media, was bought by its bondholders last year after it filed for bankruptcy protection.

